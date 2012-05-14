Jobs well done?

Ashton Kutcher was photographed Friday on the set of the Steve Jobs biopic dressed as the late Apple innovator.

The Two and a Half Men star grabbed a Starbucks in L.A. before heading to work on Jobs: Get Inspired, the working title for the film. Kutcher, 34, styled a black turtleneck, long hair and beard in the photos.

Jobs died of pancreatic cancer last October at the age of 56. Variety revealed in early April that Kutcher (a tech entrepreneur in his own right) would play the visionary founder of Apple in a biopic.

Joshua Michael Stern is directing the film and it set for release sometime next year.

