A quiet, subdued Ashton Kutcher was photographed at LAX on Thursday, touching down in Los Angeles after a fun trip to Sao Paulo, Brazil. (X17 was first to reveal the shots.)

During his time in South America, the Two and a Half Men star, 33, frolicked in a rainstorm, checked out a sexy fashion show, shot a campaign for Colcci with pregnant model Alessandra Ambrosio and hit a nightclub, his estranged wife Demi Moore was having a decidedly less awesome week.

The 49-year-old actress checked into a hospital Monday after suffering seizures and announced that she was seeking treatment for "exhaustion."

Kutcher, who split from Moore in November after six years of marriage, hasn't yet commented or tweeted about Moore's condition.

"He cares a lot for her," a source tells Us Weekly. "He's very concerned and will always support her."

No confirmation yet whether he'll be visiting with Moore as she convalesces.

