PIC: Avril Lavigne Shaves Her Head, Dyes Her Hair Pink and Green

Reported by UsWeekly

Avril Lavigne is anything but predictable.

The newly engaged singer and Abbey Dawn clothing designer, 27, unveiled a daring new look at her fashion show in New York on Sept. 10. After shaving part of her head, the Canadian star dyed her hair and added metal studs.

"Tonight I got a little wild with my hair dye in my hotel room," Lavigne admitted to Us Weekly. "I've always dyed my hair and had fun with pinks and greens, but this evening I was celebrating Fashion Week, here in New York, and the fact that I'm having a runway show, which is a major deal for me and means a lot."

"I just got dye happy and dyed my whole hair blond and then went crazy with these colors and studs," she added. "I actually had pink fingers, but I spent so long washing them."

The "Complicated" singer -- who announced her engagement to Chad Kroeger, 37, in late August -- also spoke to Us about her upcoming wedding to the Nickelback frontman.

"I've been thinking about it; I haven't come to a decision on themes yet, but I'm really excited to start planning and even more excited about the wedding dress," Lavigne said. "I have a lot of ideas and I'm trying to figure out which direction to go."

Lavigne even said she's considering designing the dress herself, which she hopes will look "bad ass!"

Kroeger popped the question with a 14 carat diamond ring from XIV Karats Beverly Hills; he and Lavigne announced their engagement on the Sept. 10 cover of Hello! Canada.

