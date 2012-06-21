Family comes first for Kelly and Jack Osbourne!

Two months after welcoming baby Pearl with his fiancee Lisa Stelly, Jack joined his sister and newborn Pearl for an adorable family photo op Thursday. "Best family night ever!" Kelly, 27, tweeted, linking to an Instagram image of the siblings -- and baby Pearl -- relaxing on the couch. "Nothing like a hug [from] my little brother!" she added.

PHOTOS: Famous Hollywood families

Jack, 26, has no doubt had to lean on his family for support as he adjusts to life as a new father -- and comes to terms with his recent multiple sclerosis diagnosis.

"He knew something was wrong for a while," a source tells Us Weekly of the former Osbournes star turned filmmaker, who received the devastating news just two weeks after Pearl's late April birth. "Everyone is sad, but he is being strong about it."

PHOTOS: What happened to these reality stars?

An automimmune disorder which affects the brain and spinal chord, MS can cause problems with muscle control, vision, balance and thinking. Jack recently revealed on The Talk that his first disease-related struggle has been with his vision. "Ultimately that is the toughest thing with this disease that I'm learning, one minute you can be fine, and the next I went blind in my right eye," he explained. "It's a completely unpredictable disease." (He has since regained 80 percent of his lost vision.)

PHOTOS: Celeb health scares

Regardless, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne's son is staying positive. Says a family source: "He will do anything to live the best life possible."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: PIC: Aww! Kelly Osbourne Bonds With Brother Jack's Baby Pearl