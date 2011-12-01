If pregnant Jessica Simpson can carry a 3-year-old while wearing high heels, she'll be just fine to stay in stilettos right up until her own baby is born!

On Thursday, the mom-to-be gave her nephew Bronx a lift in NYC's SoHo neighborhood. Jessica was all smiles with the tot, sister Ashlee and mom Tina.

The radiant Fashion Star mentor might be rocking a baby bump, but she's not sacrificing her sense of style. Jessica told Us Weekly last month that while she's "definitely bigger than I've ever been," she's having fun with her clothes.

"I like wearing things more fitted," she explained. "You want to show off your bump! It's just so fun. You don't want to wear muumuus so you can moo around town."

"I'm probably going to deliver my baby in these [4-inch YSL heels]," she quipped. "I went to the doctor yesterday and he said, 'You're gonna need to get out of those heels!'"

Her response? "I was like, 'Excuse me! I'll be delivering in these heels!"

