Baby Pearl's got it made in the shade.

Proud new papa Jack Osbourne took to Twitter Tuesday to show off an adorable picture of him holding his two-month-old daughter in a swimming pool.

Pearl's already got her swim style down pat; the infant rocked a white bucket hat and pink sunglasses for her afternoon in the water with her dad.

Osbourne, 26, and his fiancee Lisa Stelly welcomed Pearl, their first child together, in April.

"He's very nervous -- but nervous-excited," grandma Sharon Osbourne told Us about Jack becoming a father. "He'll be a very good dad. I think he'll be very strict, but he'll be a very good dad!"

So far, 2012 has been a roller-coaster year for the TV host; in addition to becoming a parent, Osbourne announced earlier this month he had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

"He knew something was wrong for a while," a source told Us of the former Osbournes star. "Everyone is sad, but he is being strong about it."

"Thank you all so much for the kind and inspirational words," Osbourne tweeted after news of his diagnosis broke. "It means a lot. #adaptandovercome."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: PIC: Aww! See Jack Osbourne, Baby Pearl Go for a Swim