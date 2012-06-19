Brunettes unite!

Sarah Palin got a two-fold Skinnygirl surprise during her stay at the Westlake Village, Calif.'s Four Seasons hotel on Monday: some complimentary low-calorie cocktails and a visit from the Skinnygirl founder herself, Bethenny Frankel!

Frankel, who was at the hotel to tape a segment for 102.7's KIIS FM's On Air with Ryan Seacrest, happily posed for a pic with the former Vice Presidential candidate, and together, they enjoyed some poolside R&R.

"The two looked like they were really enjoying their time together," a witness tells Us Weekly. "Bethenny seemed pleasantly surprised that Sarah was at the hotel. They both were very chatty and friendly with one another. They looked like old girlfriends catching up, relaxing and hanging out."

Frankel, 41, is celebrating the premiere of her very own FOX daytime talk show, Bethenny, which premiered on June 11 and films in Los Angeles. In the meantime, the Bravo star and her family, husband Jason Hoppy and their two-year-old daughter Bryn, is adjusting from the New York minute lifestyle to La La land.

"I like it," the NYC native tells Seacrest during the interview. "If the show works and works here than we'll be here. There are a lot of things in L.A. that are more conducive to doing a talk show, whereas in New York, it's more of a challenge."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: PIC: Bethenny Frankel Meets Sarah Palin!