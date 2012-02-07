This manicure is dedicated to...Blue Ivy!

Donning a bright blue dress for her first public appearance since she gave birth to daughter Blue Ivy a month ago may have been overkill, so instead, new mom Beyonce Knowles rocked a bright cobalt nail polish on her fingers in honor of her and Jay-Z's first-born daughter.

In NYC Monday, the 30-year-old new mom sported Nails Inc. in Baker Street (out in September at Sephora) with her red-hot Alice by Temperley form-fitting dress at her hubby's Carnegie Hall concert after party at his newly reopened 40/40 Club.

"Check out Beyonce's blue nails called Baker Street by Nails Inc. I love this color!" Lisa Logan, Beyonce's manicurist, tweeted on Tuesday afternoon. Since the hue isn't out until the fall, you can try copying Bey's mani, by mixing L'Oreal Paris Colour Riche Nail Polish in "Now You Sea Me" (a bright turquoise) and "After Hours" (a rich black). ($5.99 each, lorealparis.com)

The azure lacquer wasn't the only way the songstress was feeling blue -- she also donned a giant, sapphire sparkler on her pointer finger.

It was a late night for Beyonce and her man, both of which stayed out until 4:30 a.m.

"They were sitting on the top tier of same seating the entire night, just laughing, eating food -- the chef at the club is Jay-Z's personal chef as well and he sent out salads to them at 2:30 a.m.," a source tells Us Weekly. "Beyonce did have a martini at another point in the night, but she barely sipped it."

"Towards the end of the night she was sitting with two of her friends and took out her phone," the source adds. "She was showing them pictures -- she was gushing and smiling and her friends were doing the same. She was very happy to be there, she had a lot of security."

