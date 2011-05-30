Newlywed LeAnn Rimes looked extremely thin in the bikini shots she tweeted from her honeymoon on Sunday.

The singer-actress grinned on the Mexico beach, flaunting her tiny, taut body and cosmetically enhanced breasts. The 28-year-old's left foot was wrapped in an Ace bandage.

"Wow, my head and my heel are killing me from slipping on a rock," she tweeted earlier in the day. "Ouch. Needs to get better fast."

One of Rimes' followers pointed out that she looked "scary skinny" in her bikini shots and noted her protruding hip bones.

"Those are called abs, not bones, love," Rimes snapped back.

She added: "This is my body, and I can promise you I'm a healthy girl. I'm just lean. Thanks for your concern, but no need to be."

Plus, only weeks after her wedding to Eddie Cibrian, Rimes had babies on the brain. "Two little girls on the beach -- so cute!" she wrote. "They are maybe 6 and 8. Makes me want one."

Rimes' hubby Cibrian, 37, already has two children -- Mason, 7, and Jake, 3 -- with ex-wife Brandi Glanville. Rimes and Cibrian infamously fell in love on the set of the Lifetime movie "Northern Lights" in 2009. At the time, both were married to other people.

