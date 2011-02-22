Hot mama!

One year after giving birth to daughter Krishna Thea, Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi flaunted her fit post-baby bod in a tiny two-piece while vacationing in the Bahamas Sunday.

How did the 40-year-old model-turned-author snap back into shape so quickly?

"I drink a ton of water," she told UsMagazine.com at the True Grit premiere in NYC last December. "Water really flushes everything out."

Lakshmi, who's currently in the midst of a nasty custody battle with venture capitalist Adam Dell, also offered some sage advice for other moms struggling to shed the last few pregnancy pounds.

"Just try to enjoy the food but don't overdo it," she said. "Be healthy. Your body will thank you."

