Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen: together again?

The on-and-off couple was spotted enjoying some time in the sun together in Barbados on Friday.

Bilson, 29, and Christensen, 30, met on the set of the film Jumper in 2007 and became engaged in 2008. But in June 2010, the pair called off their engagement.

After the split, a source told Us Weekly they were "taking about a month off" and would then revisit their relationship to determine if they would stay together. In March, however, a source told Us: "They're done this time. Engagement's over, relationship's over. She's really had it."

