Portman and Fassbender, sittin' in a tree: F-I-L-M-I-N-G!

Although his wife looked pretty cozy in Michael Fassbender's arms earlier this week, Benjamin Millepied has nothing to worry about -- Natalie Portman's just hard at work on the set of Terence Malick's new film.

The 31-year-old Oscar winner -- who recently went blonde for the role -- shared an intimate embrace with Fassbender, 34, on Tuesday in Austin, Texas.

The still-untitled project is reportedly set in Austin's hipster music scene, and tells the story of two intersecting love triangles; Ryan Gosling, Rooney Mara, Christian Bale and Cate Blanchett also star.

Last month, Portman's colorist Tracie Cunningham opened up to Us Weekly about the actress' stunning brunette-to-blonde-bombshell makeover.

"Using Redken's Blonde Dimensions, we achieved a gorgeous, multi-dimensional golden [color]," Cunningham explained. "Natalie makes a beautiful blonde!"

