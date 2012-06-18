Bobby Brown and Alicia Etheredge are officially husband and wife!

The R&B singer, 43, and his manager tied the knot in Hawaii on Monday, Us Weekly has learned. The two were surrounded by family and friends, including Brown's children, Landon, 23, La'Princia, 22, and Bobby Jr., 19. The couple's only child together, Cassius, 3, was also in attendance.

Brown's 19-year-old daughter, Bobbi Kristina, was noticeably absent. It is not yet known why she was M.I.A.

During the outdoor ceremony, Etheredge donned a strapless gown and a simple necklace, while Brown wore a red suit and white Adidas sneakers. The "My Prerogative" singer shared a picture of the wedding party via Instagram.

The pair became engaged in May 2010 when Brown popped the question on stage during a sold-out show in Jacksonville, Fla. He and the late Whitney Houston divorced in 2007.

Brown is currently touring with New Edition and will next perform June 23 in Oakland, Calif.