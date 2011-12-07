Welcome to the world of toys, Jolie-Pitt kids!

After two NYC screenings of her intense directorial debut In the Land of Blood and Honey on Monday and Tuesday, Angelina Jolie was ready for some fun. And for the 36-year-old actress-turned-director, that meant a Wednesday trip to FAO Schwarz with her seven favorite people in the world: Brad Pitt and their six kids!

Jolie and Pitt, 47 were photographed entering, browsing and shopping in the famed midtown toy emporium with Maddox, 10, Pax, 8, Zahara, 6, Shiloh, 5 and twins Vivienne and Knox, 3.

And sometimes-serious Oscar-winner Jolie admitted to Extra at a Marie Claire screening of her flick Tuesday that she loves doting on -- and shopping for! -- her kids.

"I spend hours and hours to get the perfect Christmas stocking or gift bag ready," Jolie said. "I am obsessive... Brad will tell you I lose my mind for the kids' birthday parties. I will spend days working on gift bags! That's an oddity about me."

