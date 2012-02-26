PIC: Bradley Cooper Debuts Moustache at 2012 Oscars
Brad's not-so-secret stache!
Bradley Cooper hit Sunday's Academy Awards with an unexpected new accessory: a moustache!
PHOTOS: Oscars 2012 -- what all the stars wore
The Limitless actor, 37, chatted with Jess Cagle on ABC's pre-show special, and looked handsome in a sharp tuxedo. For his first time ever as an Oscars presenter, Cooper also sported 70s-style facial fuzz.
He didn't dish on the look with Cagle -- or his offscreen love Zoe Saldana -- but teased about a sought-after comedy sequel: "Hopefully we'll do Hangover 3."
Tell Us: What do you think of Cooper's 'stache?
