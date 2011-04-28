Would Renee have approved?

Bradley Cooper stepped out in Century City, Calif. on Wednesday with a new look: a thin mustache!

Although Cooper, 36, has often sported a scruffy, unshaven look, it's the first time the Hangover 2 star has limited the facial fuzz to his upper lip.

Cooper has been laying relatively low since he and Renee Zellweger called it quits in mid-March after nearly two years together.

"She tried to make it work, but in the end it was too hard," source close to Zellweger (who celebrated her 42nd birthday solo in NYC last weekend) told Us . "Her friends feel bad it ended, but she's okay."

Cooper isn't exactly on the prowl for a new woman these days. "Bradley's absolutely obsessed with his career to the point that he cannot focus on anything else," says an insider.

Tell Us: What do you think of Cooper's 'stache?

