PIC: Bradley Cooper Sports Dreadlocks, Cuddles Tiger Cub
Single life has Bradley Cooper trying all sorts of new things!
The 36-year-old looked completely different on the set of a new project directed by Dax Shepard. Cooper donned zany dreadlocks, aviator shades and a goofy grin as he cuddled a 2-month-old tiger cub named Annastazia.
This isn't Cooper's first encounter with wild cats! He filmed with a tiger in The Hangover and apparently took a liking to them.
PHOTOS: Would Brad and Renee have dated in high school?
Tell Us: Do you like Bradley Cooper's wacky look?
Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly
Spotlight
We Recommend
- Oct. 30, 2018 Check out the best and worst dressed stars this October!