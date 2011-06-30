Single life has Bradley Cooper trying all sorts of new things!

The 36-year-old looked completely different on the set of a new project directed by Dax Shepard. Cooper donned zany dreadlocks, aviator shades and a goofy grin as he cuddled a 2-month-old tiger cub named Annastazia.

This isn't Cooper's first encounter with wild cats! He filmed with a tiger in The Hangover and apparently took a liking to them.

Tell Us: Do you like Bradley Cooper's wacky look?

