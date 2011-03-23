Jennifer Aniston is no longer the only "Just Go With It" beauty to chop her flowing locks.

Aniston's sexy co-star Brooklyn Decker, famous for her incredible bikini bod and long blond hair, debuted a shorter haircut in Miami on Tuesday. Aniston, 42, revealed her shorter look last month.

And model-turned-actress Decker, 23, didn't trust her tresses with just anybody: Celebrity stylist Ted Gibson, who's shorn the locks of Angelina Jolie, Kate Gosselin and many others, did the honors. Star colorist Jason Backe worked with Gibson on perfecting the star's new look in the penthouse suite at the W Hotel in Ft. Lauderdale on Tuesday. Gibson is set to open a salon there this summer.

To achieve the look, Gibson cut Decker's hair in an above-the-shoulder bob and added layers of soft fringe. Next, Backe used L'Oreal Professionnel's INOA to give the star low lights and highlights for a slightly darker blond hue.

Hard to believe now, but the stunner (married to tennis ace Andy Roddick) recently confessed to Self mag that she struggled with self-confidence.

"When I was younger, I was insecure about being gangly and having no shape," she said. "People made fun of me and called me a boy! I remember praying for boobs and a butt. Luckily, I grew into myself and got curves!"

RELATED ON WONDERWALL & MSN:

Brooklyn is the new who of Hollywood?

Learn all about Brooklyn on MSN

Brooklyn and more models in Sports Illustrated

RELATED ON USMAGAZINE.COM:

PHOTOS: Love lives of models

PHOTOS: Hollywood's hottest hair makeovers

VIDEO: Brooklyn Decker talks to Us about Jen Aniston, thongs and sex!