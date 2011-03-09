Baby bump hits the town!

Jessica Alba revealed her growing belly in New York over the weekend of March 5.

The actress, 29, stepped out in bump-hugging frocks, showing off her new shape.

Due this summer, Alba first announced that she and husband Cash Warren, 32, were expecting on Feb. 16 via a Facebook and Twitter blast. "They had been trying for another baby for a while," an insider tells Us of the pair, already parents to daughter Honor, 2. "Family is very important to them."

So is time together. The family of three went on an eating tour, hitting the Clinton Street Baking Co. for pancakes and biscuits one morning and Frankie's for French toast and bacon the next day. Hours later, after another big meal, she tweeted, "Finishing a lunch - now I want to sleep."

After a shopping trip in L.A. yesterday, the star revealed another thing dear to her heart: Education. "All girls deserve an education!" she tweeted after her boutique run. "EducationFTI is helping girls around the world get into classrooms."

