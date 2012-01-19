Elsa Pataky's pregnancy has been nothing but smooth sailing -- literally!

The 35-year-old Spanish actress, who will give birth to her first child with husband Chris Hemsworth this spring, boarded a luxury yacht with Matt Damon and wife Luciana Barroso in St. Barts Thursday.

Married since December 2010, Pataky and Thor star Hemsworth, 28, are "beyond thrilled to have this baby," a source close to the two stars tells Us Weekly. "They're an adorable couple."

Pataky, whose film credits include Fast Five and Snakes on a Plane, showed off her growing baby bump in a fuchsia bikini. "Since it's our first child, we don't care if it's a boy or a girl," Pataky tells ¡Hola!. "Our only wish is that it's healthy."

Should they need any parenting tips, Damon, 41, and Barroso, 35, might have some words of wisdom: they're parents to daughters Isabella, 5, Gia, 3, and Stella, 15 months.

