The 31-year-old actor debuted his new blonde locks while shopping for toiletries at Gelson's Market in Hollywood Sunday. Pine, who plays one of Reese Withersoon's love interests in This Means War, attempted to hide his hair makeover with a light gray hoodie.

According to The L.A. Times, Pine recently began production on the highly-anticipated Star Trek sequel. On Monday, he joined costars Zoe Saldana, Anton Yelchin, Simon Pegg and John Cho for a costume fitting on the Sony lot.

"I had dinner with Chris a few months ago and he said he couldn’t wait to get back with the gang of people that makes this work. The same with me," Pine's costar Bruce Greenwood tells the newspaper. "They're wonderful people and the show is like the icing. What's great is the family. I know it's an overused term and people roll their eyes, but it really feels that way to me."

The Star Trek sequel is currently slated for a May 2013 release.

