It's been awhile since Christina Aguilera switched up her signature platinum blond hair, but on Sunday in Los Angeles, she surprised her fans when she debuted a playful new look: purple highlights!

At the press junket and cocktail reception for "The Voice," the star, 31, worked the red carpet with her soft purple streaks placed throughout her long blond hair. To highlight her deeply bronzed skin, she sported a curve-hugging black-and-white mini teamed with an edgy leather jacket.

While her hair has remained fairly the same, Aguilera definitely takes huge, dramatic risks with her wardrobe. During Season 2 of "The Voice," she sported everything from risque cleavage-baring numbers to a record-inspired fascinator.

"I like to keep it fresh and interesting," the "Voice" judge told Us Weekly of her style on the show back in April. "I get bored, and I'm an artist first and foremost. I'm from the world of making videos and touring, and I love theatrics."

Besides a new-and-improved coif, Aguilera has been cooking up some brand-new tunes. "Just wrapped up another great studio session- WOW- seriously can't WAIT for you guys to hear what I've been working on!!- Love u guys!!" she tweeted earlier this month.

