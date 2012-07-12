Is it hot out here -- or is Colin Farrell walking by without a shirt again?

Farrell's beat-the-heat tactic may have cooled him off in Rio de Janeiro Wednesday, but it certainly didn't help onlookers any.

During a visit to the Brazilian city (he's in town to promote his upcoming Total Recall remake), the Irish star, 36, strolled shirtless alongside a couple of friends.

PHOTOS: Hollywood's hottest, shirtless hunks

Last summer, the action star -- and reformed bad boy -- opened up to USA Today about his latest obsession: working out.

"I actually like the gym. I find peace in it. Which is . . . weird," he told the paper. "I never thought that would be me."

PHOTOS: Hollywood's biggest bad boys

Added the actor, "I see these quotes, 'Working out for me is lifting a Carlsberg.' It was true at the time." But now, "Things have changed."

In addition to his starring role in Total Recall (alongside Jessica Biel and Kate Beckinsale), Farrell will appear on the big screen in Seven Psychopaths, a thriller, later this year.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: PIC: Colin Farrell Strolls Shirtless in Rio de Janeiro