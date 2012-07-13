It's been a rough week for the Cruise family, but 17-year-old Connor wasn't going to let the drama get in the way of him doing his job.

DJ C-Squared (the Hollywood scion's DJ alias) was strictly business when he spun at IGN and Capcom's Party for Resident Evil 6 at Comic Con in San Diego Thursday evening.

Connor "didn't appear to pay any attention," to the scantily-clad dancers flanking the stage, an onlooker tells Us Weekly. "He was totally consumed by his DJ set."

Tom Cruise's son (whom he adopted with his second wife, Nicole Kidman, along with Isabella, 19) "spun from a Mac computer -- he was very focused on the screen the entire time," the eyewitness adds. Overall, he showed no sign of distress and "seemed very at ease" when talking to the pals sitting with him in the DJ booth, the onlooker says.

Connor's DJ gig comes on the heels of a visit to his newly single dad's Oblivion film set in Mammoth Lakes, Calif. on Wednesday. On Monday, Cruise and his third wife, Katie Holmes, reached a speedy settlement after she blindsided the Rock of Ages star by filing divorce papers on June 28.

"Connor is actually really upset about [the divorce]," an insider tells Us. "Katie was practically his mom. He called her mom, too."

