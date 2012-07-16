Connor Cruise appears to be handling his recent family drama fairly well.

Less than a month after his stepmother, Katie Holmes, 33, filed for divorce from his father, Tom Cruise, 50, the 17-year-old deejay and his pals rented a Pontoon boat for $150 from the Big Rock Resort near the Oblivion set in June Lake, Calif. July 14.

"Connor took control of the boat . . . and they just puttered around the lake," a source tells Us Weekly. "While they were out on the lake, Tom was filming."

According to the source, "Connor was in good spirits and pretty responsible while steering the boat around the lake" between noon and 2 p.m. "It [looked] pretty relaxing."

The outing must have been quite soothing for Connor, who an insider says is "really upset" about his parents' divorce. "Katie was practically his mom. He called her mom, too." (Connor was adopted by Tom and his second wife, Nicole Kidman, in February 1995; he has four siblings: Isabella, 19, Suri, 6, Sunday, 4, and Faith, 18 months.)

On July 12, Connor -- who goes by the stage name DJ C-Squared -- put on a brave face when he dee-jayed at IGN and Capcom's party for Resident Evil 6 at Comic-Con in San Diego, Calif. According to an eyewitness, he showed no sign of distress and "seemed very at ease" when talking to the pals sitting with him in the DJ booth.

