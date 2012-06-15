No hard feelings here, that's for sure!

For her 48th birthday Friday, Courteney Cox lunched with a very recent ex -- former husband David Arquette, from whom she filed for divorce from June 8. (Arquette had filed his own papers that day as well.)

The parents to Coco (who celebrated her 8th birthday Wednesday) have remained close friends following their 20-month separation. Since parting ways in the fall of 2010, Cox and Arquette, 40 -- who met on the set of the first Scream film and wed in 1999 -- have both spoken out about how their friendship has never been stronger.

"Our relationship is probably better than it would be if we lived together," Cox told Howard Stern during an interview on his show last year. "It's definitely better than it used to be. We communicate better, we have much more respect for each other, we listen."

Though papers have been signed since March, the pair's formal divorce filing occurred just before what would have been their thirteenth wedding anniversary. Arquette filed papers first that day, and a source tells Us Weekly the actor's timing wasn't meant as a cruel dig towards the Cougar Town star.

"He's in love with Christina McLarty," the insider explains of Arquette's decision to officially end things now, adding that he is hoping to "build a life" with the Entertainment Tonight reporter, whom he has been dating since the fall.

While Arquette has moved on, Cox is still single -- and not especially happy about it. "No guy's asked me out," she complained to Stern during their chat last June. "It's time for me to get out there."

