Don't tell Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, but there's a new Mason in Hollywood -- and he's pretty adorable!

Alisan Porter, the former child star of 1991's "Curly Sue," gave birth to her first child, a little boy named Mason Blaise Autenrieth, in Los Angeles on Tuesday, she announced via Twitter.

Just a few hours old, little Mason, whose dad is Porter's husband, Brian Autenrieth, made his online debut in a snapshot with his stepsister Cassie.

Now 31, Porter wed Autenrieth earlier this year. She shared the stats of her bundle of joy with her Twitter followers.

"Mason Blaise Autenrieth. 7 lbs 20 inches long. Born 7/17 we are all very in love," she wrote.

Porter was anxiously awaiting to give birth earlier that day. "Hour 16. No baby. He's prob changing his outfit 400 times like his mother," she joked of Mason's arrival.

