Introducing...Mr. and Mrs. Craig!

A casually dressed Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz held hands at the airport in NYC on Friday. It's one of the first shots of comely British couple since their shocking secret wedding in upstate New York June 24.

No word yet on where Weisz, 41, and Craig, 43, were headed; Oscar winner Weisz is expected to start shooting Oz: The Great and Powerful in Australia soon.

The couple (costars in upcoming thriller Dream House) have remained completely mum on their surprise nuptials, which went down just six months after they took their romance public.

Indeed, it's been a time of tremendous change for the pair. Weisz parted ways with Black Swan director Darren Aronofsky in November 2010 after six years (and one 5-year-old son, Henry) together. Craig (who has a 19-year-old daughter, Ella, with ex-wife FIona Loudon), split with longtime love Satsuki Mitchell in early 2010.

Weisz debuted her wedding ring during another airport run this past Tuesday.

