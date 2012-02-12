Demi Lovato shares practically everything with her fans on Twitter, including her latest hair color.

The 19-year-old singer posted a pic of herself with a brand new blonde look on Saturday along with the message: "Thank you SO much Nine Zero One salon for my new locks!! How do you guys like the new look??"

Of course her followers went crazy for the lighter hue and even started a trending topic for it; "Demi Blondevato"

"Ahhhahaha Demi Blondevato is a trending topic?!! Y'all are funny! Haha," she tweeted in response to their enthusiasm.

The "All Night Long" singer had honey-colored highlights this summer, followed by dark auburn in the fall and finally, fiery red in early December.

Tell Us: What do you think of Demi's new blonde look?

