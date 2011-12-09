PIC: Demi Moore Steps Out With Daughter Rumer Willis
Demi's day out.
Demi Moore was photographed in Hollywood on Thursday with a VIP: Her daughter, 23-year-old Rumer Willis.
PHOTOS: Demi's shrinking figure
The Margin Call actress, 49, and her eldest with second husband Bruce Willis both kept casual in sunglasses and jeans as they met up with a pal; slim Moore looked chic in a black leather jacket.
Moore, of course, has kept a low profile since late November, when she announced the end of her marriage to Ashton Kutcher following his revealed September affair (on their sixth wedding anniversary!) with 22-year-old Sara Leal in San Diego.
PHOTOS: Were Ashton and Demi the biggest split of the year?
She bowed out of a family outing to Paris over the post-Thanksgiving weekend -- when Rumer joined dad Bruce, 56, his wife pregnant wife Emma Hemming, and sisters Scout, 20, and Tallulah, 17. The group were in the City of Lights for Tallulah -- one of the socialites debuting at the Le Bal des Debutantes.
And despite speculation to the contrary, Moore hasn't yet rebounded from Kutcher, 33 -- instead quietly dining in Hollywood with platonic pals.
VIDEO: Sara Leal tells Us about her fling with Ashton
At a West Hollywood private club Dec. 1, exes Moore and Kutcher had a "very awkward" run-in, according to a witness. "He gave her a hug, and they spoke for a few minutes," the observer told Us.
Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly
Spotlight
We Recommend
- 1 hour ago tk