Demi's day out.

Demi Moore was photographed in Hollywood on Thursday with a VIP: Her daughter, 23-year-old Rumer Willis.

The Margin Call actress, 49, and her eldest with second husband Bruce Willis both kept casual in sunglasses and jeans as they met up with a pal; slim Moore looked chic in a black leather jacket.

Moore, of course, has kept a low profile since late November, when she announced the end of her marriage to Ashton Kutcher following his revealed September affair (on their sixth wedding anniversary!) with 22-year-old Sara Leal in San Diego.

She bowed out of a family outing to Paris over the post-Thanksgiving weekend -- when Rumer joined dad Bruce, 56, his wife pregnant wife Emma Hemming, and sisters Scout, 20, and Tallulah, 17. The group were in the City of Lights for Tallulah -- one of the socialites debuting at the Le Bal des Debutantes.

And despite speculation to the contrary, Moore hasn't yet rebounded from Kutcher, 33 -- instead quietly dining in Hollywood with platonic pals.

At a West Hollywood private club Dec. 1, exes Moore and Kutcher had a "very awkward" run-in, according to a witness. "He gave her a hug, and they spoke for a few minutes," the observer told Us.

