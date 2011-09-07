Ali Lohan looks... different.

Lindsay Lohan's 17-year-old sister stepped out in Beverly Hills on Tuesday looking dramatically different. While her trademark eyebrows remained the same, her face appeared more angular and her lips fuller. But is this new look the result of regular aging, or did Ali get major plastic surgery?

Last month, Ali signed a multi-year modeling contract with NEXT Model Management. "She represents the future face of fashion and will be a photographer's dream with her chameleon-like beauty," NEXT LA Director Alexis Borges told Just Jared.

Ali does have plenty of modeling experience; she represented her big sister's 6126 fashion line in its Spring/Summer 2011 campaign.

