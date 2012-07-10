Whoa baby!

Pregnant newlywed Drew Barrymore left a Los Angeles nail salon Monday, flaunting her gorgeous engagement and wedding diamonds -- and her newly polished digits. The real focus of the glowing mama-to-be's otherwise laid-back look, however? Her burgeoning baby bump.

Though Barrymore, 37, has yet to comment on her pregnancy, insiders revealed to Us Weekly in March that she and her new husband, art consultant Will Kopelman, are thrilled to be starting a family together.

"They have been trying to get pregnant," an insider shared. "That's why they got engaged . . . They are very happy! She's ready to settle down and be a mom."

The actress -- who is due this fall -- tied the knot in a Montecito, Calif. ceremony June 2 attended by pals Cameron Diaz, Reese Witherspoon, Busy Philipps and Jimmy Fallon.

At the time, a second insider revealed that Barrymore was set on making it official with Kopelman, whom she began dating in 2010, before the arrival of their little one.

The source explained that the Big Miracle star decided on a June wedding because she wanted "to get married before the baby comes, but [didn't] want to be huge."

Indeed, Barrymore couldn't have picked a better family to become a part of (or help add to!) than the Kopelmans, a group of people she told Ellen DeGeneres earlier this year she's "in love with."

"I am as in love with his family as I am with [Will]. Which is an extraordinary sort of gift," she gushed. "You never take that for granted. It really is an absolute blessing. I feel very lucky. They're incredible people."

