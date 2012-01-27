Drew Carey hasn't wasted any time since announcing the end of his four-year engagement to Nicole Jaracz.

PHOTOS: More broken engagements

The 53-year-old has recently been spotted out and about with aspiring actress Kelley Whilden, who's been documenting their dates on Twitter. (On January 21, she uploaded a photo of them attending a soccer match between the U.S. Men's National Team and Venezuela.)

PHOTOS: Hot rebound romances

Whilden, 31, has appeared in movies including Rush Hour 3 and Perfect Combination. Despite what her Twitter account may lead people to believe, a source close to Carey insists it's nothing serious.

"Drew is single. He's only known this girl for two weeks," the source tells Us Weekly. "She's not his girlfriend. They have only been on a few dates."

PHOTOS: Hollywood's biggest flirts

Carey, 53, has a six year-old son with ex Jaracz, a culinary school graduate. On Thursday, his rep told Us they "still have a great deal of love and affection for one another" and the Price Is Right host "will still be very involved with their son's life."

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly