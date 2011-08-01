The Duke and Duchess gotta eat, too!

After a wild, posh weekend in Scotland celebrating the wedding of fellow royal Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall, Duchess Kate returned to life as usual in Anglesey, North Wales, where hubby Prince William works as a search and rescue helicopter pilot. First on her to-do list? Groceries!

PHOTOS: Zara and Mike's royal wedding guests

Kate, 29, was photographed pushing a cart (or "trolley" in British parlance) at a Tesco Supermarket in Holyhead, North Wales. The future queen of England reportedly spent about half an hour inside the store, and loaded up several bags -- plastic, no paper -- into the hood of her car. The fashionable royal wore a long-sleeve purple sweater, a black-and-white checkered scarf, skinny light-blue jeans, and flats.

PHOTOS: Get Duchess Kate's style

Glanced inside one of the bags? A box of Kellogg's brand cereal.

The couple may also need a few hangover remedies to munch on, too. Kate and Prince William, stayed up until the wee hours at Holyroodhouse feting his cousin Zara's nuptials. Kate was "having fun and was happy to let her hair down," an insider tells Us.

PHOTOS: Kate's ravishing royal tour looks

And the Duchess was a rapt audience member when William, 29, joined in some karaoke fun -- taking the mic to sing Bon Jovi's "Livin' on a Prayer."

"It was amazing!" the source says.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly