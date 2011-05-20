Are Kirstie Alley and Romeo the newest "Dancing With the Stars" romance?

On Thursday afternoon, Alley, 60, and her former "DWTS" rival, 21, locked lips for the cameras in Los Angeles.

But is there really a romance between the two? Alley tweeted, "Romeo and I got bored today so we decided to put on a little freak show for the paps… hehe."

She added that the lip-locking was "Romeo's idea! It was funny!"

Romeo was eliminated from the competition on May 10. Alley and partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy are one of the show's three remaining couples still competing for the title. Chelsea Kane and Hines Ward are also still in the running for the Mirror Ball trophy.

