Lookin' good, Elin!

Tiger Woods' ex-wife, Elin Nordegren, headed on a vacation to the Bahamas over the weekend -- and showed her former spouse what he was missing when she donned a skimpy, bright blue bikini.

PHOTOS: Relive the Tiger Woods sex scandal

The former Swedish model, 32, soaked up some rays alongside her two children with Woods, Sam, 4, and Charlie, 3. (After his numerous infidelities, Nordegren famously divorced the golf pro in 2010 after five years of marriage.)

Nordegren is newly single following her split from financier Jamie Dingman last month, whom she dated for a year after divorcing Woods.

PHOTOS: How Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren's kids have grown up

"He's a really fun, exciting guy and she needed that, but she wants something more stable for the kids now," a source explained to Us Weekly last month of her decision to break things off. "She's back to casually dating."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: PIC: Elin Nordegren Flaunts Sexy Bod in Bright Blue Bikini