This Amazing Spiderman actress' body is pretty, well, amazing.

Emma Stone showed off her bikini bod while catching some sun in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Sundad, clad in a black two piece with a strapless top.

The 23-year-old actress is currently in South America promoting The Amazing Spiderman, which hits theaters in July.

Last month, the Help star showed off her trim figure in a plum tulle Lanvin gown at the 2012 Golden Globes and a black tea-length Alexander McQueen number two weeks later at the 2012 SAG Awards.

So far, her hot and heavy boyfriend Andrew Garfield, who plays Peter Parker in The Amazing Spiderman, has been absent from her side on the awards season circuit, where Stone's film The Help and its cast have been nabbing several awards.

But that's not to say the 28-year-old The Social Network star hasn't been keeping busy. Beginning February 13, Garfield will star as Biff Loman in the classic play Death of a Salesman during a 16-week engagement on Broadway.

