Way-amicable exes.

On Wednesday, Dexter costars Michael C. Hall and Jennifer Carpenter, whose divorce was finalized in December, looked anything but estranged as they took in the sunset by the beach in Los Angeles.

Both casually clad, Carpenter, 31, leaned on Hall's shoulder; the actor, 40, kept his arm around his ex and pulled her close.

The duo were spotted catching coffee together in Los Angeles last month, and looking affectionate sitting side by side at the Screen Actors' Guild Awards.

"They're just good friends," one insider claims, although others wonder whether they've reconciled. "Their divorce was the most amicable in the world."

"He is and always will be one of my best friends in the world," Carpenter (who helped nurse Hall through a battle with lymphoma) told Entertainment Weekly last year. "And just because the marriage ended doesn't mean the love isn't still there."

