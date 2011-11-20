Entertainment Tonight.

A bandaged George Clooney appeared in Baltimore today for a Ravens game.

"Just met up with George Clooney," tweeted former Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Jonathan Ogden, who posed with the movie star.

As far as how Clooney's arm wound up in a sling, a local Baltimore reporter nicknamed Downtown Diane tweeted that George is recovering from elbow surgery.

George's new movie The Descendants is out now.

