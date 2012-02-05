Tom Brady isn't going home with a Vince Lombardi Trophy this year -- but wife Gisele Bundchen's not a bad consolation prize!

On Sunday, the New England Patriots, led by handsome quarterback Brady, 34, lost Super Bowl XLVI to the New York Giants in Indianapolis, Indiana. (The final score in the thrilling game was 21-17.)

Post-game, after he showered and changed, the somber star athlete greeted Bundchen, 31, inside the Lucas Oil Stadium; the mother of his son Benjamin sweetly consoled her man, who got emotional during press interviews.

"It always comes down to one or two plays in this game and if you make it, you're celebrating. If you don't, then you don't sleep for a week," he told the Boston Herald.

The country's most high-profile football wife certainly did her part to try and secure a win for her man -- sending loved ones an email last week asking them to pray for his victory.

"I kindly ask all of you to join me on this positive chain and pray for him, so he can feel confident, healthy and strong," the Brazilian catwalker wrote. "Envision him happy and fulfilled experiencing with his team a victory this Sunday."

