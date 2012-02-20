Oommmm...

After taking the New England Patriots' loss at Super Bowl XLVI almost as hard as her quarterback husband Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen needed a tropical escape from it all.

So the couple, with son Benjamin, 2, in tow, jetted south to Costa Rica, where they spent Friday sunning themselves on the beach with a group of friends.

Bundchen, clad in a zebra print string bikini, took an "om" moment for a meditation session and sat cross-legged in the sand. The barely-there two piece showcased her enviable, flawless model figure.

The day after her husband's NFL team took a 21-17 loss to the New York Giants on Feb. 5, the 31-year-old supermodel went on a tirade about who was at fault for the heartbreaking loss.

"My husband cannot f--kin' throw the ball and catch the ball at the same time. I can't believe they dropped the ball so many times," she spewed, referring to Brady's teammates Wes Welker, Deion Branch and Aaron Hernandez.

That week, Giants running back Brandon Jacobs addressed Bundchen's sideline criticism, saying "She just needs to continue to be cute and shut up." (He later issued an apology.)

