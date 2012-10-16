Gwyneth Paltrow manages to do good and look good while doing it.

The GOOP creator, who recently celebrated the big 4-0, stunned in a sexy Michael Kors dress at the God's Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards Celebration in NYC Monday.

PHOTOS: Gwyneth Paltrow through the years

With her hair slicked back in a ponytail, Paltrow glowed -- and flaunted major cleavage -- in the sleek, black cut-out gown, as she supported her pal, Glee creator Ryan Murphy, who received an award for his philanthropy work with Michael Kors.

At an event celebrating another close pal of hers earlier this month (celeb trainer Tracy Anderson), Paltrow opened up about entering her forties.

VIDEO: Gwyneth Paltrow exclaims: "I'm a lush!"

"I was really worried about it, leading up to the day, but now I feel really happy and content with my life," the mom to Apple, 8, and Moses, 6, told reporters. "I'm excited to move into the next phase. It's much more exciting than I thought it would be."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: PIC: Gwyneth Paltrow Flashes Cleavage in Daring Cut-Out Dress