What kind of stroller did Beyonce get from pal Gwyneth Paltrow? A Bugaboo, naturally!

Paltrow was among the very first to tweet about the birth of her BFF Beyonce's daughter Blue Ivy in early January -- and the actress, 38, knew just what to gift the chanteuse and her bundle of joy.

Paltrow treated Beyonce and husband Jay-Z to a Cameleon stroller by Bugaboo, boasting a dark gray base and off-white fabric; the posh baby-transporter retails for $979. (As it happens, Beyonce, 30, scored one of many smash singles with Destiny's Child in 1999 with the song "Bugaboo," about a male suitor who just doesn't know when to give up.)

Before Blue Ivy's birth, Beyonce (who made her first post-baby appearance Monday and Tuesday in NYC) snapped up a $3500 NurseryWorks VETRO Lucite crib in NYC for her little one, born at 7 lbs Jan. 7 at Lenox Hill Hospital.

Blue's crib and Bugaboo will fit right in with her extravagant nursery -- a 2,200 square-foot space recently built in the superstar family's Tribeca apartment.

