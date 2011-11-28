Hayden Panettiere likes 'em sporty!

The 22-year-old actress cozied up to NFL beau Scotty McKnight Sunday at a New York Jets match against the Buffalo Bills in East Rutherford, NJ.

McKnight, 23, plays with the Jets, but is currently on the reserve list due to a torn ACL earlier this month.

A source tells Us Weekly Panettiere "had a total of four tickets, and she used two of them for a charity auction where she auctioned off a chance to attend the Jets game with her."

"She and Scotty hung out in the Green Room, and then they sat with the winner of the charity auction and their guest in the front row," adds the source.

The Scream 4 star and McKnight began dating in June, one month after Panettiere split with Ukrainian heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko. Panettiere was first mistakenly linked to mutual pal Mark Sanchez, who has been friends with McKnight since childhood.

"I'm a huge Jets fan and became very good friends with Mark and his buddies," the actress told Us. "I've always been that girl who has a lot of dude friends. I'm into sports so we have a lot in common."

