The ring is off!

Seal is slowly but surely easing into his separation from Heidi Klum. The 48-year-old singer was photographed for the first time without his wedding band in Australia on Wednesday morning. Sporting neon yellow nail polish, the musician didn't attempt to hide his hand.

Seal was initially hesitant to remove the jewelry, telling Ellen DeGeneres: "Just because we have decided to separate doesn't necessarily mean you take off your ring and you're no longer connected to that person."

Though they're doing their best to remain amicable for the sake of their children, Leni, 7, Henry, 6, Johan, 5, and Lou, 2, Seal and Klum, 38, have zero plans to get back together," a source recently told Us Weekly. "They're trying to keep things smooth for the kids."