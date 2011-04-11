Ashley Tisdale is shedding her clothes and her good girl image in the May issue of Allure.

When the time came for the 25-year-old "High School Musical" star to disrobe for the mag's annual Nudes Issue, Tisdale brought an unlikely guest to the shoot: her mom, Lisa!

"I've always wanted to be sure my parents approve of what I do," she explains. "Even with my tattoos, my mom went with me. The 'believe' tattoo is because my mom always told me to believe."

Her mom's advice paid off, as Tisdale successfully transitioned from Disney darling to a successful recording artist and star of The CW's "Hellcats."

"I'm 25, almost 26, but people think of me as much younger because I look young," Tisdale sighs. "Being in this shoot was me saying, 'I'm not just the young girl everybody thinks I am. I'm actually a woman.'"

Click here to see more shots of Tisdale in the buff, as well as sexy shots of Keri Hilson, Kaley Cuoco and Bridget Moynahan!

