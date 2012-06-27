Hilary Duff is one hot mama!

The 24-year-old mother of one showed off her post-baby bikini body while vacationing in Mexico with her family.

Duff and her husband, Mike Comrie, welcomed their first child together, son Luca Cruz Comrie, on March 20. The new parents joined Duff's sister and Haylie Duff and parents Robert and Susan Duff for a much-needed vacation this week.

The former Disney star held a sleeping baby Luca as she stepped out in a little black bikini that flaunted her slim figure. Duff kept her three-month-old son covered up from the sun in a swim shirt, trunks and adorable orange hat.

Duff recently told Us Weekly on June 1 she is determined to drop the baby weight, but in a healthy way. "I think if you ask any pregnant mom, they're like 'I want my body back,' but it takes time," she said. "It takes nine months for your body to get that way and it's putting on that weight on purpose."

"Obviously, I'm not where I want to be eventually, but I'm working hard and I'm doing everything I can to lose the weight the right way," she added. "The second I start to get down like 'what happened to my body,' I look at my beautiful baby and I've never been more appreciative for this body that I have."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: PIC: Hilary Duff Debuts Post-Baby Bikini Bod While Holding Son Luca