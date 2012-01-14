The future Mrs. Justin Timberlake is bringing sexy back -- and then some!

Hitting Friday's W Magazine Golden Globes bash at the famed Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood -- her first red carpet appearance since her top-secret engagement to Timberlake -- Jessica Biel proved once and for all why she's a keeper.

The stunning "New Year's Eve" actress, 29, provoked mass chaos on the red carpet in a skin-tight gold dress by Oscar de la Renta, her hair still a dark shade of brown. (The ultra-private actress declined to wear her engagement ring at the party.) Also turning heads at the bash? Elizabeth Olsen, Jessica Chastain, Kirsten Dunst, Charlize Theron, Miranda Kerr and hubby Orlando Bloom, Rachel Zoe, Emma Stone, Octavia Spencer, Liev Schreiber, Camilla Alves (but no Matthew McConnaughey) -- and Lindsay Lohan.

With her hubby-to-be Timberlake, 31, nowhere to be found, Biel was sweet and gracious -- but nervous -- greeting photographers, pals and well-wishers on the red carpet. The star introduced herself to folks as "Jessie," not Jessica, and gabbed with one pal about her planned dress for Sunday's Golden Globe awards, even showing pics on her cell phone of the frock.

Biel (who accepted Timberlake's proposal during a romantic ski vacation in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, in late December) even proved to be a good sport -- opting to climb six flights of stairs to Chateau's penthouse after the elevator traffic got backed up.

For his part, Timberlake (with a new full beard) made his first post-engagement appearance last week at CES in Las Vegas for a MySpace TV presentation. The singer-actor has "never been happier" as he is with Biel, an insider told Us Weekly. "He knew it was the right time to propose."