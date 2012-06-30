PIC: Ireland Baldwin, 16, Parties With Dad Alec on Eve of Wedding
Alec Baldwin may be giving his heart to Hilaria Thomas when they swap vows Saturday in New York City, but on the eve of his wedding, the 54-year-old actor spent quality time with the other love of his life: 16-year-old daughter, Ireland.
Posing for a Twitter photo with her dad and uncle, Billy Baldwin, the blonde beauty stuck her tongue out as the trio made silly faces for the camera.
PHOTOS: Alec and other 80s hunks then and now
Ireland's Friday night interaction with Alec is a far cry from the tumultuous relationship the pair once had. Divorcing Ireland's mother, actress Kim Basinger, in 2002 after nine years of marriage, Alec was locked in a bitter custody battle over his daughter for years.
PHOTOS: Ugly Hollywood divorces
In a 2007 voicemail leaked to the press, he bellowed to Ireland, then 11: "You are a rude, thoughtless little pig. You don't have the brains or the decency as a human being. I don't give a damn that you're 12-years-old or 11-years-old, or a child, or that your mother is a thoughtless pain in the ass who doesn't care about what you do."
PHOTOS: Alec and fiancee Hilaria's romantic moment
Basinger won primary custody at the time, with the 30 Rock star granted visitation rights.
This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: PIC: Ireland Baldwin, 16, Parties With Dad Alec on Eve of Wedding