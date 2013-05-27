Look at those cheeks! James Marsden spent at least some of his holiday weekend with a very special little guy: William Luca, the baby boy he welcomed with ex-girlfriend Rose Costa back in December. In the first-ever glimpse of his son, the "30 Rock" actor pushes a stroller with one hand and holds William -- pouting contemplatively with a baby-blue cap -- in another.

William is the third child for Marsden, who shares kids Jack and Mary with ex-wife Lisa Linde. Linde filed for divorce from the "X-Men" star in September 2011 after 11 years of marriage; Marsden and Costa date briefly following that split, with reports of her pregnancy surfacing last June.

The handsome actor also became a dad again recently on the small screen: On last December's series finale of "30 Rock," characters Criss Chros and his new wife, Liz Lemon (Tina Fey), adopted two kids.

